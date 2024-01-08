San Carlos City joins nationwide clean-up drive

The City Government of San Carlos joined the national launching of KALINISAN (Kalinga at Inisyatiba para sa Malinis na Bayan) Program, January 6.

Representatives of the barangays, Sangguniang Kabataan, City Environment Management Office, BFP-San Carlos City, San Carlos City District Jail, and Philippine National Police cleaned the different rural and urban areas of the city.

The KALINISAN Program is a directive from the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) thru Memorandum Circular No. 2024-001.

It is a convergence initiative to consolidate all efforts of the government to maintain and provide a safe and healthy environment for all by capacitating all government units and enabling community participation anchored on the tradition of “bayanihan.”

DILG Local Government Operation Officer Julie Shayne Barreto-Tagalog said she hopes for the program would inspire barangay officials to create more programs and activities that promote a healthy and safe environment for future generations. (PR)