San Carlos doubles down dengue awareness campaign

Some 747 students (318 grade 5-6 pupils of Greenville Elementary School and 429 from kindergarten to grade 10 of Medina Integrated School) attended the Dengue Awareness of the San Carlos City Health Office (CHO) yesterday, February 13.

Among the topics discussed by CHO Technical Adviser and Medical Specialist II Dr. Mary Genevieve Montaño and Sanitary Inspector Dennis Villasor, Health Education and Promotion Officer Designate include the kinds of mosquitoes that are dengue virus carriers, Dengue virus transfusion, consequences of dengue virus infection, the life cycle of mosquitoes, and the 5S Diskarte Kontra Dengue program, search and destroy, self-protection measures, seek early consultation, say yes to misting, and sustain hydration.

Over 70 pupils from Grades 4 to 6 of the School of the Future (SOF) with their teachers attended the orientation on Feb. 12. which was anchored on the theme: Empowering Communities Through Knowledge.

Montaño discussed the kinds of mosquitoes that are considered dengue virus carriers, Dengue virus transfusion, consequences of dengue virus infection, the life cycle of mosquitoes, and the 5S Diskarte Kontra Dengue program, search and destroy, self-protection measures, seek early consultation, say yes to misting, impending outbreaks or a hotspot, and sustained hydration.

Montaño added that they aimed to strengthen their advocacy on dengue and disseminate it to the communities. She said the city now tops the province with the most dengue cases. She emphasized that there must be a task force to maintain the school's cleanliness and its surroundings.

On the other hand, the team also continued its activities at Ramon Magsaysay Elementary School and Tandang Sora Elementary School in the afternoon. (PR)