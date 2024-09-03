San Carlos Energizes Rizal Elementary School

The local government of San Carlos and Northern Negros Electric Cooperative, Inc. (NONECO), lit up Rizal Elementary School in Brgy. Rizal through a Switch-On Ceremony last, August 30.

The electrification project, funded with P220,000 from the Development Fund C.Y. 2023, will benefit 150 learners and enhance the learning environment by enabling teachers to integrate technology into their lessons.

City Mayor Renato Y. Gustilo, NONECO SCAO OIC-Consumer Welfare Coordinator Belle A. Regatalio, Punong Barangay Herlanie Hisman of Brgy. Rizal, Assistant Schools Division Superintendent Heidelyn Geromiano, Public Schools District Supervisor Gerardo Limpio, and ESHT III Renato Ponce led the ceremonial switch-on, marking the successful completion of the electrification project and bringing light to the school facilities.

Elementary School Head Renato Ponce noted that with the addition of Wi-Fi connectivity in the school, teachers can now easily access online resources to further support student learning.

He also emphasized that as the school facilities were lit up, the path toward knowledge, empowerment, and success also brightened.

Present during the ceremony were CED Office-in-Charge Engr. Rexter Nemenzo, Engr. Rodney Flores of CED, OHRM Head Atty. Ma. Chat Delima, Executive Assistant to the City Mayor Pocholo Yuvienco, and Brgy. Rizal Kagawad Raian Joshua Olvido.