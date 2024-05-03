San Carlos FARMC to propose community store for DOLE livelihood program

The Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Management Council (FARMC) identified a project for the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Integrated Livelihood Program (DILP) grant today, May 3, at the SCC Multi-purpose Hall, Park Marina.

DILP is a groundbreaking initiative aimed at empowering the poor, vulnerable, and marginalized workers of the country, helping them establish or enhance their livelihood undertakings.

Coastal Resource Management Division Community Development Assistant Melvin Maglayon said the members identified the development of Fish Landing Center’s 2nd floor as FARMC Community Store as a project proposal where they will create a resolution for endorsing it to the Mayor’s Office and Sangguniang Panlungsod for approval; adding the project will help the members of the association in generating income and livelihood.

Maglayon also shared they chose the land-based project, as fishing is seasonal and fisher folks need alternative ways of earning.

The Tañon Strait Protected Seascape-Department of Environment and Natural Resources also suggested holding a Biodiversity-friendly Enterprise BDFEs to learn applicable grants for the association.

On the other hand, the members also underwent a program and project orientation from DOLE yesterday, May 2. (PR)