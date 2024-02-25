San Carlos gov’t employees taught how to manage stress

City Government Employees Undergo a Stress Management Seminar

At least 144 San Carlos City government employees in three batches will undergo a three-day Stress Management Seminar, February 19-21, at the Consuelo Alger Community Center.

The Office for Human Resource Management (OHRM) facilitated the said activity with Cagayan de Oro-based Organizational Development Consultant Churchill Aguilar as resource speaker.

Aguilar said he would demonstrate to the participants how to identify and deal with various stressors, to be more productive in their work environment, and happier with their families.

Attendees to the three-day activity who came from the different departments and offices of the local government unit of San Carlos City will be oriented on the awareness and sensitivity of mental health issues for their well-being.

The seminar consisted of lectures and workshops focusing on mental health, the mental health continuum model, harnessing inner angels and demons, and tools for managing stress. (PR)