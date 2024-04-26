San Carlos groups get P1.5-M DSWD livelihood grant

The representatives of the local government of San Carlos City and Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Region 6, handed over the P1.5M grant to 5 associations in the city, April 24, at the City Mayor's Office.

Councilor Carlos Manuel Valmayor, Project Development Officer III Cherry Anne Regacho of DSWD Region VI and CSWDO in-charge Edena Dagondon led the distribution of checks.

The checks were received by: Bagonbon Small Farmers Association (BASFA) president Beltran Tabares; Kalupaan Farmers Association in Barangay Quezon president Jephrim Insao; Bedio Farmers Irrigators Association president Godofredo Lano; MACKATA Integrated Social Forestry Association president Editha Purisima; and Asosasyon Sang Kababaihan sa Barangay Guadalupe president Maria Christina Mabinag.

Each association received P300,000.

Regacho said the grant is under the DSWD Payapa at Masaganang Pamayanan Sustainable Livelihood Program (PAMANA-SLP) intended for beneficiaries within the identified conflict-vulnerable and affected areas as endorsed by the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation, and Unity (OPAPRU).

She added that among the livelihoods proposed by the association are water refilling stations and commodity stores.

Meanwhile, Mayor Renator Gustilo welcomed the representatives from DSWD-VI and beneficiaries to his office. (PR)