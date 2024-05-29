San Carlos groups trained on food processing

The city government thru the Cooperatives and Livelihood Development Office (CLDO) provided skills training on banana and peanut processing to association members in San Carlos City, May 28, at Brgy. Prosperidad Public Market.

The 25 participants were members of farmer associations in Barangay Nataban, Agbulod Farmers Association of Barangay Prosperidad, Paglaum Vendors Association of Barangay Five, and a person with disability from Brgy. Quezon.

The CLDO facilitated the training while Beachie Pearl Mendieta and Rosmarie Veloso of Technology Livelihood Development Center (TLDC) in the Province of Negros Occidental taught the attendees the procedures on how to make banana chips, banana brittle, and peanut butter.

Cooperative Development Specialist II Grace Nequinto encouraged the participants to be attentive for them to have a sustainable livelihood and provide more income to their members through the products they sell.

Local TLDC Coordinator Raul De Arce said they conducted a training needs analysis among associations and chose banana and peanut processing because of the raw materials availability within the area.

Barangay Prosperidad Kagawad Mario Masaba Sr., Livelihood and Entrepreneurs Development Section Designated Supervisor Vicky Tribunalo, and other CLDO staff were present during training. (PR)