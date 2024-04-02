San Carlos hog raisers urged to upgrade farm biosecurity

San Carlos City Agriculture's Office (CAO) held a farm biosecurity seminar for hog raisers recently at Consuelo Alger Community Center, Barangay Rizal.

At least 86 hog raisers and barangay kagawads of Barangays Rizal, Codcod, Prosperidad, Palampas, and Quezon attended with BMEG Sales and Marketing Manager Ryan Ymalay as a resource person.

CAO Farm Superintendent Lucito Nemenzo said the seminar is a continuing discussion on farm biosecurity, a preventive measure that hog raisers can establish to control the spread of diseases like hog cholera and African Swine Fever (ASF).

He added that though they taught the hog raisers possible solutions to control diseases, they need to refresh them since they are not practicing the said measures on their farms.

Livestock Supervisor Alejandro Delima said in June 2023, ASF hit Barangays Rizal, Quezon, and Buluangan with a confirmatory test from the Bureau of Animal Industry while Brgy. Palampas was affected by hog cholera; around 100 pigs died at that time.

BMEG Operation Manager Randel F. Macabodbod was also present at the seminar. (PR)