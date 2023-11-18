San Carlos holds 2nd Fisherfolk Congress

The Coastal Resource Management (CRM) Division under the City Environment Management Office of San Carlos City held a two-day 2nd Fisher Folk Congress, Nov. 16 to 17, at the SCC Multipurpose Building, Park Marina, Barangay Three.

At least 75 individuals from 19 fishermen's associations in San Carlos City participated in the event.

Socio-Economic Development Section in-charge Melvin Maglayon said the congress aimed at recognizing fishermen's crucial role in food sufficiency.

The congress also assists them to avail of programs that could provide financial assistance based on the necessary projects of fisherfolk associations.

The participating fisher groups were the SCC Mangrove and Fishermen Association, Sea Breeze Fisherfolks Association, Magsaysay Seahorse Fisherfolk Association, SCC Fish Warden Association, San Carlos Arong Fisherfolk Association, Trozo Kingfisher Association, Hiusa Fisherfolk Association, Ermita Fisherfolk Association,

ADORE Fisherfolk Association, Caimito Marginal Fisherfolk Association, Villarante Fisherfolk Association, Buluangan Fisherfolk Association, Tapon Fisherfolk Workers Association, Patuka COMSCA Fisherfolk Association, San Juan Baybay Fisherfolk Workers Association, Campo Siete Fisherfolk Association, and Kanipaan Fisherfolk Association.

The participants learned about the various programs and projects in the city from Maria Theresa Erellana, Teresa Rosa Collander of the Tañon Strait Protected Seascape (TSPS) of the Department of Environment And Natural Resources, Arlene Suarez of the Aquacultural Technologist Office of the Provincial Agriculturist, Negros Occidental, John Mark Velez of the Provincial Environment Management Office, and other local government agencies of San Carlos, namely Cooperatives and Livelihood Development Office, City Agriculture's Office, City Planning Development and Coordinator's Office.

SP Member Armando Laguda Jr. thanked the fishermen for attending the 2nd Congress. He praised them for providing food for the people.

He said that the activity was also meant to entertain them through parlor games and a pageant called Ginoong Mananagat where 9 participants competed in the said event.

On the other hand, Fisheries & Aquatic Resources Management Council (FARMC)-Chairman Aida Gando urged fisherfolks to support the council since it could help them when it comes to development and livelihood programs. (PR)