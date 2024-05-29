San Carlos holds annual fish count

The Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Management Council (FARMC) in San Carlos City conducted its annual monitoring of the Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) in Barangays San Juan and Ermita, Sipaway Island recently.

FARMC Chairperson Aida Gando, who went underwater, saw an increase in fish and coral species in the two MPAs, St. John and Camotes Reefs, and corals destroyed during the onslaught of Bagyong Odette have recovered compared to last year’s monitoring.

She added that the activity held last May 23 is beneficial for them to determine the underwater condition of the MPAs.

FARMC Coordinator Daisy Vidal and Gando also reminded fishermen to be more responsible in protecting MPAs and urged members of the different associations to participate in every FARMC-related activity.

The said activity is part of the Month of the Ocean celebrations this May. (PR)