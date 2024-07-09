San Carlos Holds Job Fair and Serbisyo Caravan

San Carlos City Public Employment Service Office (PESO) organized a Job Fair and Serbisyo Caravan, last July 6, at the city auditorium.

The event aimed to address unemployment by facilitating job opportunities for local and overseas employment seekers where more than 90 individuals were hired on the spot HOTS) across various sectors represented by 16 participating companies out of 505 applicants.

Additionally, six government agencies, including the Department of Migrant Workers, Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, Social Security System, Philippine Overseas Employment Administration, and Pag-ibig Fund, provided membership inquiries to applicants.

San Carlos City Mayor Renato Gustilo emphasized the local government's commitment to supporting the unemployed, allocating funds specifically for this purpose. He thanked participating companies and hoped for a successful job placements for many applicants.

PESO Manager Mariel Avenir highlighted the Job Fair and Serbisyo Caravan as a significant government initiative aimed at assisting all job seekers by bringing together multiple companies in one venue to offer employment opportunities.

Among those hired on the spot was 22-year-old Mary Joy Puyot from San Benito, Municipality of Calatrava, who was thankful for her first job opportunity.

Another hopeful participant, 23-year-old Jushua Labian from Hacienda San Jose, Brgy. Guadalupe, who had training in Contact Center Services, aimed to secure a position in business process outsourcing.

He said the job fair provided a convenient platform for fresh graduates and other job seekers within San Carlos City to explore employment opportunities close to home.

Agencies that joined the job fair include Army Recruitment Office-Visayas, RMA Manpower & Consultancy Services, Pagasa Philippines Finance Corporation, Cebu General Services, Inc., Concentrix, EmpireOne BPO Solutions Inc. San Carlos, Grace Pharmacy, Lopez Sugar Corporation Sagay City, PanAsiatic Call Center Solution Bacolod City, Teleperformance Bacolod City, Transcom Worlwide Philippines, Inc. Bacolod City, IQOR, Placewell International Services Corp., Pisces International Placement Corp., East West Placement Center, Inc., Global Professional Resources Phil. Inc., and Phil-Apex Placement Agency, Inc.

The event which is also in partnership with the provincial government of Negros Occidental was graced by SP Member Victoriana Cabili and SK Federation President Marydawn Cañetan. (PR)