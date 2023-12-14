San Carlos launches e-BOSS, online payment

The city government of San Carlos thru the Information Technology and Computer Services (ITCSO), launched Electronic Business-One-Stop Shop (eBOSS) and online payment Dec. 11, at the SP Session Hall.

Mayor Renato Gustilo, Rameses president Elmo Nazareno, and Landbank of the Philippines-San Carlos City Branch Head Johanna Golez signed the memorandum of agreement regarding the obligations and responsibilities of the local government, bank, and developer.

The e-BOSS with the upgraded Enhanced Tax Revenue and Collection System (eTRACS) promises to enhance convenience and efficiency for both entrepreneurs and the local government. It allows seamless application process, enabling entrepreneurs to fill out the necessary forms, submit required documents electronically, and track the progress of applications in real-time.

Furthermore, with the integration of Landbank's payment services, physical payments and slow-moving manual transactions will be eliminated in just a few clicks thru accessing the Link.biz portal.

Both officials from Rameses and Landbank of the Philippines thanked LGU-San Carlos for the partnership and for

recognizing the role of technology in improving the delivery of services particularly the efficiency and convenience of transactions.

Gustilo on the other hand, expressed the City Government's commitment to providing services that are accessible, efficient, and effective. He added that the government is open to exploring new ways to improve service delivery and is willing to invest in innovative solutions that benefit the public. (PR)