San Carlos LGU celebrate ‘Christmas in Hollywood’

San Carlos City's local government unit (LGU) celebrated the end of 2023 with a glamorous Christmas Party themed "Christmas in Hollywood" at the city auditorium on December 22.

A thousand LGU employees, both male and female from different departments, showcased their elegance as they walked the red carpet, resembling Hollywood stars.

Vice Mayor Christopher Paul Carmona expressed his gratitude to the employees for their hard work and dedication throughout the year. He emphasized that Christmas is the perfect time to value and recognize their efforts, which have contributed to the delivery of excellent public service.

On the other hand, Mayor Renato Gustilo was amazed by how the LGU employees dressed up for the occasion and showed their best.

He encouraged them to work even harder to secure the 8th SGLG (Seal of Good Local Governance) award next year and to have faith, as the city is blessed by God.

The city government thru the Office for Human Resource Management also honored the 2023 retirees during the event and were given a plaque and 18 karat gold necklace as token for their rendered service to the government.

Additionally, hundreds of employees were lucky winners in the raffle draw, walking away with prizes such as home appliances and sacks of rice. (PR)