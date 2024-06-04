San Carlos Men's Group Oriented on Livelihood Skills Development

Members of Empowerment Reaffirmation Paternal Abilities and Talent (ERPAT) in Brgy. Guadalupe, San Carlos City were apprised by representatives of City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) and Provincial SWDO last, June 2.

At least 30 members of the said association were briefed by Provincial ERPAT Focal Person Rene Job Salsalida on ERPAT’s background, roles, importance, and activities while Bacolod City Road One Int'l. President Richard Forbile demonstrated how to make dishwashing liquid to the group.

Salsalida is hopeful for ERPAT’s program to reach other Barangays, adding that every father can join the program which will empower and provide training to develop their skills, attitude, and knowledge in performing parental responsibilities.

CSWDO ERPAT focal person Marval Montano said ERPAT is already present in the Barangays such as Rizal, Codcod, and Guadalupe since 2018 but was halted due to Pandemic. They plan on reactivating ERPAT with the hope to receive a budget from the government for sustainable livelihood and paternal support.He shared that other Barangays were willing to cooperate in implementing the program.

Barangay Guadalupe ERPAT president Antonio Ramos thanked CSWDO and PSWDO for the learnings and demonstration, sharing that the members were interested in the demonstration and might adapt it when they acquired a budget.

PWD focal person Noel Suico was also present at the event.