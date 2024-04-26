San Carlos PESO orients CPSU graduating class on labor laws

At least 242 graduating students of Central Philippine State University attended the orientation on Labor Education for Graduating Students of San Carlos City Public Employment Service Office (PESO), April 26, at CPSUBalangaw Hall.



Resource speakers PESO Manager Mariel Avenir along with staff Jose Larry Sortegosa and Charlene Oliveros talked about PESO, its legal basis, Republic Act 11261 or the First Time Job Seekers Assistance Act, Services of PESO including the program and training offered, realities of job hunting, interviewing tips, career counseling, and introducing websites used to find job vacancies.



Avenir said the orientation aimed at enabling students with the ideas they needed for job hunting when they graduate from college; helping them to know what agency to approach and what requirements to bring during their search for a job.



Avenir also hoped the students would use the learnings they got during the orientation; urging students to work hard and pursue their dreams.



CPSU-San Carlos Campus HRMO Designee Solimar Apurado and Office of Student Services and Affairs Coordinator Aileen Belleza also said they were grateful for the orientation which give students' prior knowledge for job applications.



The 23-year old Leovie Jhane Ogabang, College of Criminal Justice Education student said the orientation provided them with an overview of applying for a job; they learned what opportunities they could get and what it takes to apply as a first time job seeker.



Ogabang also said she was interested in Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) trainings; thanking PESO-San Carlos for initiating the event.



Students who attended were from the Colleges of Agriculture and Forestry, Criminal Justice Education, Teacher Education, Computer Studies, and Business Management. (PR)