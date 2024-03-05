San Carlos, PhilBio ink nature conservation partnership

San Carlos City Mayor Renato Gustilo with Philippines Biodiversity Conservation Foundation Inc. (PhilBio) Executive Director Lisa Paguntalan signed Memorandum of Agreement for the implementation of Biodiversity and Landscape Approach in Nature Conservation (BALANCE) program today, March 5 at the SP Session Hall.

The MOA aimed at advocating environmental preservation, addressing issues related to climate change, watershed and wetland protection, forest rehabilitation and committing to biodiversity conservation.

Local Wildlife and Biodiversity Conservation in-Charge Christopher Rey Atilano said the implementation was set to start this quarter; planning to conduct a workshop with the team to organize activities for the program.

Vice Mayor Christopher Paul Carmona, Sangguniang Panlungsod Members Mark Cui, Philip Gerard Maisog and Jeffrey Hidalgo and BALANCE technical working group were also present during the signing. (PR)