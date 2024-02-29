San Carlos prohibits motorcycle riders from wearing helmets

The San Carlos City government has prohibited motorcycle riders from wearing helmets within the city proper.

Mayor Renato Gustilo issued Executive Order No. 86, dated Feb. 28, after it was observed that most crimes committed in the city proper were perpetrated by persons wearing a protective motorcycle helmet to hide their identity.

On Tuesday, February 27, a suspected perpetrator of a grenade explosion in the city who was wearing a protective motorcycle helmet was arrested by the police while fleeing from the crime scene in Brgy. Rizal.

The grenade explosion led to the injuries of three people and caused damage to a vehicle owned by a policeman.

In his EO, Gustilo also ordered the driving speed limit to be 40 kilometers per hour for motorists in some areas within San Carlos City to curb criminality and for easy identification of criminals.

The wearing of a motorcycle protective helmet will only be required outside of San Carlos City, the mayor further stated in his EO.*