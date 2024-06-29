San Carlos Provides Surgical Services & Supplies to Don Salvador Benedicto

San Carlos City Hospital provided surgical services and supplies to the Municipality of Don Salvador Benedicto during its Medical Mission: Operation Tuli & Bloodletting Activity 2024, last June 25, at the municipal gym.

The city’s medical team, composed of 4 doctors and 20 nurses of the city hospital, joined by Municipal Doctor Jade Paul Morin, SSg Emelio G Parcon, SSg Franklin G Dumlao, Sgt Aphol A Cambas of the 3rd Forward Support Medical Platoon, 3rd Forward Support Medical Company, Service Support Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division of the Philippine Army, circumcised 248 persons ages 6 to 16 years old.

Acting Chief of Hospital Dr. Renan Sanchez said the provision of services, including medical supplies, tetanus toxoid shots, and medicines to the municipality, is an additional more or less P500,000 revenue for the city hospital. He added that Operation Tuli might be the start of more partnerships with the neighboring LGU.

Municipal Mayor Laurence Marxlen Dela Cruz said the partnership impacted both local government units on the importance of sharing resources and personnel through a joint project, given the 4th class classification of their municipality.

He said if the LGUs work together, a lot can be done and more will be helped. He hoped that others would replicate what San Carlos City and Don Salvador Benedicto did, the largest operation tuli in their locality since the pandemic.

Former Sangguniang Bayan and current Tourism Office Designate Jewel Jugin Bandolon thanked those behind the success of the medical mission and commended the well-organized conduct of Operation Tuli.

Poblacion Brgy. Igmaya-an resident and barangay health worker Dyesebel Belegorio is also thankful for the free circumcision where more children were catered for compared to previous operations which saved them money and time.

She also said she does not aspire for specific services from the government, but she is just waiting for what service it would provide for the good of all.

Meanwhile, 73 individuals donated blood and 69 availed of the free haircut in the medical mission which is also in partnership with Congressman Gerardo Valmayor Jr., Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson, San Carlos City Mayor Renato Gustilo, and the 79th Infantry Battalion of the Philippine Army, and thru the efforts of Vice Mayor Nehemiah Dela Cruz and former Municipality of Don Salvador Benidicto Sangguniang Bayan Jugin Jewel Bandolon.