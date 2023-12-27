San Carlos public high schools showcase evolution of dances

All Public Secondary Schools of the Department of Education-San Carlos presented the Philippine History and Culture through Evolution of Dances last night, Dec. 23 at Rizal Square, Public Plaza.

Said presentation performed in cooperation with the teachers and students of Julio Ledesma National High School, Bagonbon National High School, Don Carlos Ledesma National High School, Sipaway National High School, and Quezon National High School which showcased the evolution of dances from Pre-Hispanic Era to Spanish regime, Chinese and Japanese influences and concluded with the American dances.

Chief Education Supervisor for Curriculum and Teaching Eva Dollosa said the event was a way to celebrate Christmas for the people to enjoy their holidays; added that it also shows how talented the learners and teachers are.

City Mayor Renato Gustilo also commended DepEd-San Carlos, the LGBTQ+ Community, and Radyo Bandera for hosting the event in Pasko sa Dakbayan that entertained the people; He also assured that it will be celebrated annually.

Dollosa and Gustilo also hoped that the people enjoyed the night.

The Pasko Sa Amoa, a Filipino tradition of celebrating Christmas highlights the show at the grand finale. (PR)