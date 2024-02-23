San Carlos senior citizens enjoy Increase in social pension

At least 1,907 indigent senior citizens in San Carlos City received an increase in their social pension, February 22, in the designated payout areas.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Region 6 representatives with the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) simultaneously distributed cash assistance.

Republic Act 11916, or the Social Pension for Indigent Senior Citizens Act, which lapsed into law in July 2022, doubles the monthly pension of indigent senior citizens from P500 to P1,000 starting this year.

CSWDO Senior Citizen Focal Person Marval Montaño said each senior citizen received P6,000.00 for January to June 2024 with a total allocation of P11,442,000.

Of the total beneficiaries in the city, 548 are from urban barangays wherein the designated payout areas include Barangays 3, 6, and 2, and the Office of Senior Citizens Affairs.

Beneficiary Rosalinda Pataytay of Barangay Six was happy and thanked the city government for the increase.

She said aside from medicines, she could buy other daily necessities now. (PR)