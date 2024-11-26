San Carlos Started 2024 18-Day Campaign to End Violence Against Women

San Carlos City government, through the San Carlos City Children and Women’s Affairs Inc. (SCCCAWAI), kicked off its 18-day Campaign to End Violence Against Women (EVAW) on Nov. 25.

San Carlos City Mayor Renato Gustilo and other local officials led the flag-raising ceremony at San Carlos City Hall, which was followed by a motorcade that traversed the city hall grounds to the public plaza.

This year’s campaign not only celebrates 20 years of progress in combating Violence Against Women (VAW) but also focuses on raising public awareness of the different forms of VAW and its impacts, encouraging active participation from individuals, communities, and the government in creating a comprehensive response, with an emphasis on prevention and empowerment of survivors. The National Action Plan to End VAW, aimed at eliminating VAW in the country was also introduced.

Sangguniang Panlungsod Committee Chair on Women and Family Victoriana Cabili urged the community to unite in the continued fight against VAW. She cited the progress the Philippines has made over the years and emphasized the importance of maintaining momentum in eradicating gender-based violence.

Cabili also stressed that the Philippine Commission on Women chose the color orange for this year’s campaign, symbolizing optimism and a bright future in the fight to end VAW.

Meanwhile, Mayor Gustilo reminded men never to harm their wives, underscoring the importance of respect and equality in relationships.

The 18-day campaign, which will run through Dec. 12, features various activities, including free film screenings, orientations on Gender and Development (GAD), the Violence Against Women and Children (VAWC) Law, and the Bawal Bastos Law. Contests such as the Best Orange your ICON, Best Dissemination of VAW, and the Best Macho Choir Challenge are also part of the initiative.