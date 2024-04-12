San Carlos to give P300K in cash incentives to football champs

San Carlos City Mayor Renato Gustilo said that the members of the Filipinas San Carlos football team that grabbed the championship in the 2024 Real Madrid Foundation Clinics World Challenge in Madrid, Spain will receive a total of P300,000 in cash incentive from the city government.

Gustilo made the announcement Thursday, April 11, in a press conference after a hero's welcome ceremony for the players at the San Carlos City Hall.

Each player including the three coaches will receive P20,000 in incentive, the mayor said.

He added that he will submit a request next week for a budget to the Sanggunian Panglungsod for their approval.

Jose Miguel Valmayor, Negros Occidental Football Association (NOFA) president, said the win of the team is a product of the city's grassroots football program in partnership with private sponsors.

Valmayor is the executive director of the San Carlos Development Board.

The San Carlos City-based booters clinched the U-12 category (silver group) championship after a 3-1 beating of the United States of America-Blue team in the finals at the Valdebebas Training Ground in Madrid, Spain on March 27.

The Philippine representatives were composed of Under-12 players who are beneficiaries of the Escuela Socio Deportiva Sining at Pag-asa program in San Carlos City.

The victory is the fruit of years of cooperation between Fundación Real Madrid and Filipino NGO Fundación Santiago within the framework of the Escuela Socio Deportiva SiPa sa San Carlos.

The 12 players who made the team based not only on their football skills but also on how they represented the values of the Escuela Socio Deportiva.

Gustilo acknowledged the support of the team's major sponsors namely Aboitiz Power, San Julio Realty, Studio 300, and Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson.*