San Carlos to implement mitigating measures vs El Niño

San Carlos City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (DRRM) Council, headed by Mayor Renato Gustilo, discussed the various mitigating measures in response to El Niño during the meeting on March 2.

As part of the North Eastern Negros, the city is experiencing dry spells to drought conditions and lower rainfall, which will continue until April or May.

City Waterworks Department head Engr. Edward Sanchez said only one water source, the Bodiawe Spring, which gives around 1,000 gallons of water per minute, was affected by the dry spell and currently decreased by 20 percent or 200 gallons of water per minute.

Though the Medina Water Treatment Plant is unaffected, upgrades are underway to process river water with exceeding turbidity levels, which is beneficial for the consistent water supply, Sanchez also said.

He said to mitigate the impacts of El Niño, the CWD would activate the Florentino Well and change the pumps of the San Julio Subdivision from 30 HP to 75 HP, which could hopefully address the shortfall of the Bodiawe Spring.

Sanchez said the Pump Station 2, Seaside Pump Station in Brgy. 6, Baticulan Pump Station, all 200 hydrants in the city, and stub outs with fire truck adaptors are functional and can supply water to the Bureau of Fire Protection during fire emergencies.

For the health sector, City Health Officer Dr. Arniel Laurence Portuguez said they already anticipated an increase in cardiovascular diseases, cough, colds, and fever during this season. Outdoor sports enthusiasts were warned of the risks of playing between 10 am and 3 pm.

In food security, City Agriculture’s Office Organic Technician Verney Briones reported that half of the rice farmers population, excluding those from Brgys. Quezon and Codcod along the National Irrigation Projects and half of Brgy. Bagonbon are discouraged to plant during this dry season.

Briones added that technicians regularly check the status of farmers, where 10 of them reported experiencing water stress; he said for vegetables and high-value crops, farmers should plant drought-resistant.

He also said once the city declares a state of calamity, crop insurance would compensate the expenses of the farmers.

City Veterinarian Dr. Jeff Reonal, on the other hand, said their office conducts IEC and mobile deworming since the dry season brings possible animal deaths, low egg production, stress, and worm infestation for cows and goats,

Senior Fire Officer 1 Rom Libre said the Bureau of Fire Protection-San Carlos conducts regular El Niño preparations like additional water source identification in case of drought, fire hydrants inspection, and Oplan Ligtas Pamayanan campaign.

Gustilo reminded Sanchez of CWD to also create a contingency plan for the San Julio Subdivision Pump Station in case a worst-case scenario happens and make alterations in pump stations to immediately fill fire trucks with water during fire emergencies; directed the CWD and City Environment Management Office to reprimand any residents along the rivers in So. Talave, who are still exercising open defecation and raising livestock and poultry; ordered the City Engineering Department to hasten the repair of the BFP fire truck.

Meanwhile, City DRRM Officer Joe Recalex Alingasa said that the Philippine National Police, the CDRRMO with the City Social Welfare and Development Office, would also offer free rides to individuals, especially senior citizens, and children in selected areas for them to avoid sun exposure that could result to heat stroke.

The city also prepared the Quick Response Fund for the local government in case President Ferdinand Marcos declared a state of calamity due to El Niño. (PR)