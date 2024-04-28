San Carlos top grosser in Panaad



San Carlos emerged as top grosser in sales for the city category during the concluded week-long Panaad sa Negros Festival from April 15-21, 2024.



The city earned a total of P647,686.00, an increase of 20.18% from last year’s P516,979.50.



Among the exhibitors at the San Carlos Destination Pavilion were the Cooperatives and Livelihood Development Office, City Agriculture’s Office, Tribal Baby, Insikwate, Sipaway Island, and Bush Bush, which brought an array of local produce from products made of peanuts, ornaments made from shells and abaca, fruits, vegetables to organic products.



Tourism Operations Officer 1 Jennifer Saballa-Paran said they did not expect to be on top of the list but already anticipated that sales would increase since this year, the local government invited more local entrepreneurs to offer their goods to the festival goers.



Paran added they would widen the varieties of products next year, for more options.



The 32 local government unit pavilions grossed a total of P19,250,439.50 during the Panaad sa Negros Festival 2024. (PR)