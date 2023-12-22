San Carlos welcomes home PT exam topnotcher

The 23-year-old Sancarloseño Ma. Angelica Faye Zapanta dela Victoria put San Carlos City in the spotlight as she topped the 2023 Physical Therapist Licensure Examination, this December.

Dela Victoria who is also a Magna Cum Laude graduate of Riverside College in Bacolod City paid courtesy to San Carlos City Mayor Renato Y. Gustilo together with her father Romulo Dela Victoria, Dec. 20.

Out of the 1,884 individuals who took the licensure exams, Dela Victoria emerged number one from among the 1,288 passers with an impressive 89.70% rating.

Mayor Gustilo lauded her and said it’s an honor for the city to have produced a top notcher. He wished her success in her career and also assured her of a monetary gift and recommendation to the Sangguniang Panlungsod for a resolution on her licensure examination's achievement.

The daughter of local government and private firm employees Romulo Broce Dela Victoria and Carmencita Zapanta-Dela Victoria, Gelgel, as she's fondly called by family members, loves to dance and post videos on Tiktok, which she does with her roommates during the breaks throughout the 4-month review before the exams.

Although topping the exam did not sink right away since it was difficult (which made her cry for a moment), part of her preparations, she said, was to study the comprehensive learning materials provided by the review center.

“I know I have the potential to top the exam since I was also among the top 10 during our mock boards, but I did not put pressure on myself nor expect to be the top 1,” she said. She dedicated her success to her family, school, and the review center for the support, above all, to God for the unexpected success.

She shared she was torn between proceeding to take up Medicine or work, but has decided to take the offer from the University of Cebu Medical Center so she can help her parents financially.

Gelgel is the youngest of the five siblings. She finished her high school at Julio Ledesma National High School; advised the youngsters to enjoy life and when they have reached the right path, focused despite hardships.

Meanwhile, Riverside College gave a P300,000 cash reward to dela Victoria for bringing honor to their school. (PR)