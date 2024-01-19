San Carlos welcomes new city police chief

The new San Carlos City Chief of Police PLTCOL Eduardo Corpuz and members of the Philippine National Police paid courtesy to Mayor Renato Y. Gustilo today, Jan. 17, at his office.

Corpuz said the visit is part of the agency’s tradition every new year to pay respect, give updates on their activities and introduce himself to the city mayor as the new Chief of Police.

Corpuz was designated as the Provincial Investigation and Detective Management (PIDM) Head in the Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office (NOCPPO). He replaced PLTCOL Jesus Mesahon Jr. as San Carlos City-PNP Chief of Police on January 5, 2024.

The latter is now the Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office (NOCPPO) Investigation Section Head.

As the new chief, he said he would focus on how to stop the increasing number of illegal drug users and pushers in the city and to maintain peace and order in San Carlos City.

Mayor Gustilo welcomed Corpuz and told the group to continue their various campaigns, especially against prohibited drugs and checkpoints. He also emphasized that violators should be apprehended fairly and accordingly so they will be cautious with their actions and violations next time. (PR)