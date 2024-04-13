San Carlos welcomes young booters after victorious stint in Spain



San Carlos City welcomed its little footballers who championed in the Silver Phase U12 Category in Madrid Spain, last month, thru a motorcade along the major streets in the city and with a luncheon, April 11.



The 12-man team composed of Felex Rey Caballero, Mark Ross Mabesa, Twirl Gelito, Mathew Jacob Pamilar, Klent Paul Montilla, Franz Mekael Jhay Salvador, Christian Paul Limpio, Frenchzuet Macrhyl Subrado, John Jacob Sildura, Dhrey Miguel, Ivan Dio Silva, and Charles Adam Dignos are beneficiaries of the Escuela Socio Deportiva Sining at Pag-asa (SIPA) Program of the city and Fundacion Santiago who represented the Philippines to the 2024 Real Madrid Foundation Clinics World Challenge held at Valdebebas Training Ground last March 24-29.



The local team fought against countries including United States of America, Canada, United Arab Emirates, and Turkey. They were defeated only once by Canada Blue with a 2-3 score, and fought hard with USA Blue, UAE, Turkey, and USA White which ended in a tie score of 1-1.



City Vice Mayor Christopher Paul Carmona is happy and proud of the team that overcame the cold weather and foreign opponents.



Mayor Gustilo also shared their experiences in Spain, commended the team for a job well done, and reminded them to be humble. He also gave a P20,000 cash incentive to each player.



San Carlos Striker Klent Paul Montilla shared he didn’t expect to compete against other countries because of their size difference, but he is happy that they were victorious during the event; he said they have quickly adjusted to the cold weather during the games; thanked all the people who made their games in Spain possible.



San Carlos Development Board Executive Director and San Carlos City Negros Football Club (SCCNFC) Vice President Jose Miguel Valmayor thanked the players for their hard work and discipline during the tournament, parents, Mayor Renato Gustilo, and the rest of the city officials for their support to football since then; he hoped the football program in the city would continue to grow until the new generation takes over their jobs.



Coach Francis Roy Barcuma is also proud of the team who pushed themselves despite being on the verge of giving up because of certain circumstances. (PR)