San Carlos Wins in Diwata Sang Kang-Laon 2024

San Carlos City’s earth warrior and representative, Kimberly Claire U. Nillama, was crowned Diwata sang Kang-Laon 2024, last Aug. 10, at Murcia Sports and Cultural Center.

The newly-crowned Diwata sang Kang-Laon bested the other five diwatas from La Carlota, Canlaon, and Bago and the municipalities of La Castellana and Murcia.

Nillama emphasized during the top 3 Q and A the importance of protecting and conserving biodiversity as it is beneficial to the environment. She added that as an environmental advocate, she encouraged the youth and the community to raise awareness about the importance of ecological conservation and preservation.

Bago City’s Arianne Maree Arellano was first runner-up, Miss Photogenic, and Best in Traditional Filipiniana Attire while Angelique Mae Villalba of Murcia was 2nd runner-up and Best in Diwata Earth Warrior Costume.

On the other hand, Ryan Alfonso Misajon of Bago City was Suta sang Kang- Laon and Best in Traditional Barong Design, and Best in Earth Warrior Costume; Murcia’s Jercel Sendon, 1st runner-up; and Prince Christian Tampepe of Canlaon City was 2nd runner-up, Best in Barong, Best Design for Barong, and Pasilak Choice awardee.

San Carlos City’s Suta sang Kang-Laon”s Jan Andrei L. Villarante was Mister Photogenic.

Representatives of the City Environment Management Office and Tourism Office headed by CENRO 1 Engr. Loreto Sanchez and Tourism Operations Officer II Jennifer Paran, SP Member Dr. Jose Carlos Villarante, and some community members were present at the event showing their support for the event.