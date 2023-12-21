San Carlos women's group reaps prov’l awards

The Federation of 18 Barangay Violence Against Women (VAW) Desk Officers in San Carlos City presented various awards to San Carlos City Mayor Renato Gustilo, Dec. 19, at the City Mayor's Office.

Said awards include a champion trophy for San Carlos City in the 18-Day Campaign to EVAW with a cash prize of P5,000; 2nd place in 2023 Best Barangay Desk with P30,000 cash prize for Barangay V; and 2nd runner-up in 2023 Best Barangay VAW Desk Officer with a cash prize of P8,000 for Teresita Genzola of Barangay V.

After the presentation, the newly-elected officers of the federation, Teresita Genzola of Barangay 5, president; Nenita Cabatas of Barangay 2, vice president; Barangay Kagawad Rhea Jane Gustilo of Barangay 3, secretary; Barangay Kagawad Landine Cañabano of Barangay Bagonbon, Treasurer; Rachel Navaro of Barangay Rizal, auditor; Jonalyn Paran of Barangay Nataban and Cristina Tillo of Barangay Buluangan, PIO, took their oath before the city mayor.

Said officers were elected last November 30 at Brgy. Ermita during one of their activities in the 18-Day Campaign to EVAW.

City Social Welfare and Development Office in-Charge Edena Dagondon, Social Welfare Officer II Lavern Rigor of CSWDO, and Punong Barangay Judith Allarce of Barangay 5 were present during the said activity. (PR)