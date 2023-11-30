San Carlos youth leader elected as provincial SK Federation prexy

Mayvelyn Madrid of San Carlos City was elected unopposed as the new provincial Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) president.

Madrid, 22, is the SK chairperson of Barangay 5, San Carlos City, and an Agricultural Business Graduate of Central Philippine State University in San Carlos City.

She will be the SK representative to the Sangguniang Panlalawigan as an ex-officio member.

The new set of officers of the Provincial SK Federation took their oaths before Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson on Wednesday, November 29.

Other newly-elected SK Provincial Federation officials were Trisha Mae Majan of Victorias City, vice president, Remar Lascano of Pontevedra as secretary, Cheska Gwenyth Lopez of E.B. Magalona as treasurer, John Mhil Acerada of Silay City as auditor, Kierly Villanueva of La Castellana as public relations officer, and Gemnell Versoza of Binalbagan as sergeant at arms.

Madrid said her program includes free printing services for students to minimize their school expenses and that she will unite all youth and SKs all over the province.

Earlier, Lacson said the United Negros Alliance and Love Negros had agreed that the SK Provincial Federation president will come from San Carlos City, while the Liga ng mga Barangay president, who will also sit as a board member, will come from Victorias City.

The Liga ng mga Barangay election is set on December 15.*