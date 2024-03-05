San City gov’t to provide free rides during peak heat hours

The local government of San Carlos City will provide free rides to the public, especially during the peak heat hours, from 10 am to 3 pm.

The free ride was agreed upon during the meeting of the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (DRRM) Council meeting on Saturday, March 2.

Joe Recalex Alingasa Jr., DRMMO chief, said the free rides will be in partnership with the City Social Welfare and Development Office.

Alingasa said the free rides are in addition to rides already provided by the Philippine National Police.

He added that individuals, especially senior citizens, and students who walk home between 10 am and 3 pm, "are prone to heat stroke as temperature rises brought on by the effects of El Niño."

Alingasa said he would meet with the fleet service for the route or pick-up points before the city government implemented the free rides so that commuters would know where to wait.*