San Enrique declares state of calamity

The municipality of San Enrique declared Monday, April 8, under the state of calamity due to the damages brought by the drought due to the El Niño phenomenon.

San Enrique Mayor Jilson Tubillara said the declaration was approved by the Sangguniang Bayan in a special session on Monday.

The municipality, through the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (MDRRMC), BRRMCs, and other agencies conducted ongoing assessment and evaluation of the affected areas.

Tubillara said that with the declaration of a state of calamity, the town could now use its calamity fund to assist the affected farmers.

The damage to crops and fisheries in the municipality reached P9.9 million.

Tubillara also said the provincial government would assist the affected farmers, which will be determined later.*