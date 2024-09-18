San Enrique declares state of calamity, monsoon rains damage 130 houses

The Municipality of San Enrique was declared under a state of calamity due to heavy rains brought about by Monsoon rains, Mayor Jilson Tubillara confirmed.

He said the declaration was approved by their municipal council after the recommendation of their local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council Office.

Monsoon rains that caused flooding have also affected 21 localities in the province and damaged 130 houses, Provincial Disaster Management Program Division (PDMPD) head Irene Bel Ploteña said.

Heavy rains also caused the suspension of classes in several localities.

Ploteña sais there were 3,231 families evacuated composed of 40,836 individuals in 21 LGUs.

Bago City has the greatest number of evacuees with 1,806.

Ploteña said the evacuees may stay at the evacuation centers until Wednesday due to Pagasa's forecast that heavy rains will prevail until Wednesday.

Of damaged houses, nine are totally damaged while 121 are partially damaged.

Localities having the most damaged houses are San Enrique, Hinoba-an, Bago, Pulupandan, Cauayan, and Sipalay City.

Meanwhile, Ploteña said the search for the missing person in Sipalay City will resume once the weather situation stabilizes.

The 14-year-old boy was carried away by a strong current at Campomanes Bay in Brgy. Maricalum, Sipalay City, Negros Occidental, on Sunday.

Initial damage to Agriculture is pegged at P16.6 million which included rice.corn and other crops -P15,755,845.86; fisheries-P398,112.00 and livestock-493,328.91.(TDE)