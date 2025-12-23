Sancho: Public disclosure on Baciwa Crystal Bridges deal necessary

BACOLOD City’s consumer group, Water Watch Advocates, has called on city officials and the Bacolod City Water District (Baciwa) board of directors to clarify the transfer of ownership of PrimeWater to Crystal Bridges Holdings Corp.

Wennie Sancho, convenor of Water Watch Advocates, said the public deserves a full explanation of the deal to dispel perceptions that it could be a “sweetheart agreement” between the parties.

“Baciwa is a public institution. The people have the right to know the salient points of any contract affecting their rights and welfare as stakeholders,” Sancho said.

Baciwa entered into a 25-year joint venture agreement (JVA) with Villar-owned PrimeWater Infrastructure Corp. in 2020. The Villar group recently announced that Crystal Bridges Holdings Corp., owned by tycoon Lucio Co, will acquire 100 percent of PrimeWater.

“During times of crisis, we cannot stay silent. The JVA has been grossly disadvantageous to consumers, as shown by the failure of Baciwa-PrimeWater to provide adequate water supply and services,” Sancho said.

He added that the agreement has left consumers trapped in “a never-ending nightmare” of inefficient services, insufficient water supply, and high rates.

“PrimeWater has been bought by Crystal Bridges Holdings, but what does this mean for us? Is the JVA still valid? Are we bound to suffer under this agreement forever?” Sancho asked.

The consumer group also criticized local officials and Baciwa directors for making decisions without public consultation. “They took it upon themselves to announce the so-called benefits but ignored the potential dangers, including a ‘sweetheart contract’ and future rate hikes,” he said.

Sancho stressed that it is their moral duty to protest the deal.

“Water Watch Advocates demands to be freed from this onerous JVA. We demand our right to clean, affordable, and reliable water. This agreement has become a burden on the people of Bacolod,” he said. (MAP)