Sanitary program achievers awarded P1-M incentives

BACOLOD CITY – The Negros Occidental provincial government has distributed a total of PHP1 million in cash incentives to local government units (LGUs) and barangays that have achieved zero open defecation (ZOD) status.

Data from the Provincial Health Office (PHO) on Wednesday showed the province has two ZOD-declared LGUs, including La Carlota City and Municipality of San Enrique, while at least 114 villages are already practicing ZOD as of the first quarter of 2024.

During the ceremonial turnover of cash incentives led by Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson at the Provincial Capitol on Tuesday, representatives of the two LGUs received PHP100,000 each.

Each of the 40 ZOD-declared barangays from 12 cities and municipalities were given PHP20,000 each, or a total of PHP800,000.

A particular city, municipality, or barangay is ZOD-declared when all its households have access to sanitary toilet facilities and have stopped the practice of open defecation.

Provincial Sanitary Inspector Marilyn Ostan said in an interview on Wednesday that to encourage the declaration of ZOD, they give awards to sanitary inspectors and provide incentives in the villages as well.

“We hope more barangays will be ZOD-declared this year,” she added.

The granting of incentives to LGUs and the barangays is part of the continued campaign of the PHO to promote ZOD in all of the province’s 601 barangays in line with the Department of Health’s aim to achieve access to adequate and equitable sanitation and hygiene for all and end open defecation. (PNA)