Sarah G × Bamboo in Bago City

Two of the country's most prominent music icons, Popstar Sarah Geronimo and rock star Bamboo Mañalac turned the Manuel Y. Torres Sports Complex into the concert me with their enthralling performances which took place on February 19.

The grand concert was part of the city's 58th Charter anniversary celebration and was attended by a large number of fans from Bago City, and those living across the Province of Negros Occidental and beyond.

Sarah G and Bamboo Mañalac are widely recognized as music and entertainment icons in the Philippines.

Their performances have captivated audiences, and their fan base continues to grow, both domestically and internationally, where Filipinos are known to reside and work.

Bago City Mayor Nicholas Yulo, Vice Mayor Ramon Torres, and members of the Sangguniang Panlungsod ensured that the event and the celebration general were a resounding success, offering a memorable experience to the crowd of residents and guests.

The performances by Sarah G and Bamboo Mañalac were nothing short of outstanding, as their vocal prowess and stage presence were mesmerizing.

Fans were left in a state of elation, transported by the music and the performances.

In conclusion, the Sarah G X Bamboo concert in Bago City was an unforgettable event, showcasing the remarkable talents of two of the Philippines' most influential musicians.

Meanwhile, Sarah G's husband Matteo Guidicelli was also with her during the concert.

The celebrity couple spent time together in the concert on the eve of their 4th wedding anniversary which fell on February 20.*