Saravia Fish Market opens

Mayor Marvin Malacon and businessman Samuel Siote led the inauguration of the Saravia Fish Market located along the national highway of Poblacion II in E. B. Magalona, January 31.

Fr. Ernie Larida, parish priest of St. Joseph the Worker Parish, led the blessing of the new infrastructure. Siote was former vice mayor of Talisay City.

Joining them were Siote’s wife Laura, Vice Mayor Eric Matulac, punong barangays of the coastal barangays of E. B. Magalona, department and section heads of the Municipal Governments led by Municipal Planning and Development Office head Engr. Erwin Poniado, officials of Land Transportation Office and Highway Patrol Group, and 28 stall owners.

In his message during the program, Mayor Malacon said one of the priority thrusts of his administration is to aggressively invite investors to E. B. Magalona, and this new business venture is a result of that effort.

Malacon advised the stall owners to treat the Saravia Fish Market not just as a source of business but as their own, as it will generate more jobs and livelihood for Saraviahanons, and provide opportunities for the future generation.

For his part, Siote said he decided to invest in this kind of business in E. B. Magalona primarily because he believes in the leadership of Mayor Malacon.

The Malacon administration is business-friendly, and I believe businesses are in good hands here in E. B. Magalona, Siote added.

The Saravia Fish Market sits on a 2,800-square-meter property. (PR)