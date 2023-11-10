Saraviahanon teacher is youngest Outstanding Negrense 2023

A 32-year-old teacher of E. B. Magalona National High School (EBMNHS) was cited as the youngest Outstanding Negrense awardee 2023.

Raffy Lacsina Berina, a Master Teacher I of EBMNHS and a resident of Poblacion III in E. B. Magalona.

He is a staunch advocate for culture especially the performing arts.

He was recognized by the Provincial Government of Negros Occidental as this year's Outstanding Negrense in the field of education for his "distinguished exceptional contributions" to the academe.

He was one of only eight awardees this year. The seven other awardees were 1996 Olympics boxing silver medalist Mansueto “Onyok” Velasco (sports), 2000 Olympics swimmer Carlos Piccio (sports), concert pianist Leonor Kilayko (music), 2022 Outstanding Rural Women national winner Dolores Ceralbo (business), Cultural Center of the Philippines vice president and artistic director Chris Millado (heritage and culture), National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCAA) chairman Victorino Manalo (heritage and culture), and NCAA deputy executive director Marichu Tellano (heritage and culture).

They were recognized during the "Pasidungog sa mga Bag-o nga Baganihan” in celebration of the 125th Al Cinco de Noviembre, also called Negros Day, last November 5 at the Negros Residences in Bacolod City.

Representing Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson at the awarding ceremony were Sangguniang Panlalawigan Members Rita Gatuslao and Valentino Miguel Alonso.

The annual celebration of Cinco de Noviembre commemorates the Negrenses’ revolt against the Spanish colonizers on November 5, 1898.

In his appreciation message, Berina said, "This recognition means so much to me. The dedication, hard work, and sacrifices I have poured into my craft in the past decade have truly paid off."

"I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude by dedicating this award to my family, esteemed colleagues, the young performers of Teatro Laragway, my students, mentors, and all those who have supported and believed in my vision and dreams as an educator,"

he added.

For his part, Mayor Marvin Malacon congratulated Berina, saying, "You embody the values and ideals of what it means to be a Saraviahanon - among these are honor in labor, service to others, passion for craft, and pursuit of excellence."

"Your distinguished award as an Outstanding Negrense is both a great inspiration and a source of immense pride for all of us. We are truly proud of you!" Malacon added.

Berina was accompanied at the awarding ceremony by District of E. B. Magalona Cluster II supervisor Dr. Romualdo Batallones, EBMNHS assistant principal Gloria Gustilo, and co-teachers Therese Marie Bedonia and Junrey Grafane.

Staunch advocate

Berina has been teaching English at EBMNHS for 10 years now. Besides his teaching role, he is also a passionate visual and performing artist, and a staunch advocate for culture and the arts.

His steadfast commitment and outstanding contributions in the field of education have played an integral role in nurturing the potential of young Negrense learners, bringing out the champion in them.

Over the years, he has organized various workshops and training sessions on communication, campus journalism, multimedia production, and theater and performing arts.

He has been very active in numerous community projects and initiatives related to education, culture, and arts in E.B. Magalona.

In 2013, he founded Teatro Laragway, a theater and performing arts group based in E. B. Magalona. Since then, the group has earned prestigious awards and recognitions in the division, regional, and national levels.

In 2016, Berina was awarded the Most Outstanding Teacher of the Division of Negros Occidental during the Harvest of Excellence.

He served as community project director for Project Istorya- Kinaadman, that focuses on providing free performing arts workshops and creating performances that celebrate Filipino culture, DepEd core values, and the local heritage and traditions of Negros Occidental.

During the challenging times of the COVID-19 global pandemic in 2020 and 2021, he was selected as one of the National Teacher Broadcasters in the country for DepEd TV.

He also served as the team leader of DepEd TV in Negros Occidental that have received numerous awards because of his contributions.

Currently, he is the team leader of Abanse Negrense Productions, the production team for DepEd Negros Occidental.

Berina completed his Master of Education degree from the University of St. La Salle as a scholar of Project Free that is being run by the Provincial Government.

Currently, he is taking up Doctor of Philosophy degree as a scholar of NEAP at the Philippine Normal University in Manila.* (with E.B. Magalona PIO)