Sashing & Press Presentation of the 1st Miss Universe Philippines Negros Occidental set on Nov. 9

Twenty-one stunning candidates of the 1st Miss Universe Philippines Negros Occidental will have their Sashing and Press Presentation on November 9, 2024 - 4 PM at SM City Bacolod Main Atrium.

The candidates are Bernie Larit, Arianah Dimson, Jonalyn Grace Diamena, Allana Brodit, Frances Marie Monsale, Anika Rose Torres, Hannah Eureka Carriedo, Angeline Shane Javellana, Carvi Reyes Lacson, Dissa Figueroa, Franches Anne Laquibla, Althea Nicole Gadingan, Ina Marie Hengelmolen, Brittany Kendylle Gabutina, Mary Angelique Faye Cabellero, Angelica Janine Layoso, Cj Lois Nicole Wong, Louise Lian Bobe, Patricia Ysabel Galapino, Precious Ramiragen Batiancilla and Elvie Mae Barrios.

Esthetica Rehab Medic and Wellness Center owned by Ms. Kashmere Granada is the official Beauty and Aesthetics Partner of Miss Universe Philippines Negros Occidental.

Ms. Kashmere Granada is also the lead organizer of the Miss Universe PH Negros Occidental.

Their incoming activities include 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐆𝐚𝐥𝐚 𝐍𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 November 14, 2024, 6 PM Roy’s Hotel & Convention Center and 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐍𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 November 24, 2024, 7PM SMX Convention Center Bacolod.

The production team team includes the Production Head: Citoy Tano; Production Manager: Johanna Tano; Marketing Head: Diane Ramos; Media & Public Relations Head: Izrah Regalia; Creative Head: Khalil Gib Estrano and Head Stylists: James Larnelle, Rayven Cosas, and Jude Chael.