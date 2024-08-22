Satellite office of TESDA in Bacolod City eyed

Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez has asked the newly appointed Director General of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), Jose Francisco “Kiko” Benitez, former representative of the Third District of Negros Occidental, to put up a satellite office of TESDA in the city.

Mayor Benitez said his brother, Jose Francisco, assumed his new post on Monday, August 19, in Manila.

On August 16, 2024, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. named Benitez as the new director general of TESDA.

The turnover ceremony was held on August 19, at the Bagong PilipinasSerbisyo Fair (BPSF) Agency Summit 2024, at the World Trade Center in Pasay City.

Mayor Benitez said that Kiko already laid down all his plans for TESDA as well as its prioritization programs.

“For whatever his plans, Bacolod City will also conform with those visions,” he said.

The mayor noted that as of now, House Speaker Martin Romualdez remained as the temporary caretaker of the Third District of Negros Occidental.

“I’m sure Cong Kiko will suggest because Romualdez can’t handle or execute all the functions of the Third District. Most likely, there will be a caretaker at the Third District,” Benitez said./MAP