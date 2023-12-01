December is here, the happiest time of the year!!

First, let us go back to November. Drug Abuse Prevention and Control Week was celebrated last month. As stated by Presidential Proclamation No. 124, dated November 26, 2001, the third week of November of every year has been declared as Drug Abuse Prevention and Control Week to promote public awareness against the evil effects of illegal drug use as well as public cooperation in the government's anti-drug campaign.

The theme adopted this year was "People First: Stop Stigma and Discrimination, Strengthen Prevention." Drug abuse prevention is also a mental health concern.

There are reasons to say no to drugs:

· Drugs can harm a person physically and mentally

· Drugs are expensive

· Drugs can be addicting

· Users may not do well in school

· Users may harm other people

· When caught, you will go to jail

· One may overdose and die

When a person is drug dependent - this is the state of physical and psychological dependence, or both, on a dangerous drug, experienced by a person following the use of that substance on a periodic or continuous basis.

A person dependent on drugs will experience withdrawal reactions (also known as “cold turkey”, symptoms that occur after long-term use of a drug is reduced or stopped abruptly) after abstaining from drugs, he or she can be treated. One is encouraged to talk to a mental health professional and may choose to have detox treatment and rehabilitation.

So yes, it can be treated and hopefully, one will be sober for many years.

There are many healthy ways to make yourself happy or forget all life’s trials. This may be a cliché, but it’s still “say no to drugs.”

Last November 24, the Province of Negros Occidental and Provincial Council for Women opened the 18 Day Campaign to End Violence Against Women.

This is another national event every year. Our country hopes for a VAW free Philippines. Allow me to share more of their activities next week.

Welcome, December!*