Sayson assures JOs of their salaries

Bacolod City Councilor Jude Thaddeus Sayson assured the job order employees of their salaries.

"The budget is there and was already approved. It's just a matter of processing by the respective liaison officers of each office or department," Sayson, chair of Sangguniang Panlungsod committee on finance, said Thursday, December 28.

He said his JOs will also get their salaries on Friday, December 29.

"The JOs can get their salaries as long as they have complete documents like their Daily Time Record," Sayson explained.

He added that some JOs already got their salaries on Thursday, December 28.

Meanwhile, Sayson said the regular employees, including the elected officials, will receive a total of P50,000 as extra bonus.

In fact, the P30,000 Collective Negotiation Incentives have already been released, while the Service Recognition Incentive (SRI) amounting to P20,000 for each employee has also been released to some of the workers, while others will receive it first week of January, along with the P5,000 gratuity pay that the JOs will each receive.

The budget for these was approved by the SP last week, Sayson said.*