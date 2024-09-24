Sayson designated as acting mayor

Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez has designated Councilor Jude Thaddeus Sayson as acting mayor from September 21 to October 2, 2024.

Sayson, a No.1 councilor, said yesterday he received the memorandum on Saturday, September 21.

He said the mayor was on official travel in Italy along with Vice Mayor El Cid Familiaran and the five councilors.

Councilors Cindy Rojas, Em Ang, Renecito Novero, Lady Gles Pallen, and Vladimir Gonzales.

Sayson said Councilor Israel Salanga was also designated as acting vice mayor.

He said after their regular session on Monday afternoon, September 23, Councilor Jason Villarosa will also attend the event in Italy.

Sayson noted that the city officials will attend the slow food international event.

"We are trying to promote Bacolod as a slow food destination," Sayson said.

The City Council earlier approved on its first reading an ordinance establishing the slow food accreditation system for restaurants and other food establishments.

The ordinance was authored by Villarosa, chairperson of the City Council’s committee on tourism.

Villarosa said Bacolod City recognizes the value of organic products that are being sourced locally and continues to support all other similar programs and platforms.

He said Bacolod City is firm in its initiative to promote and campaign for the growth of the slow food community at the local level and therefore spearheads an accreditation system for the local restaurant industry. /MAP.