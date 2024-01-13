SC anti-drug abuse council continues drug abuse, prevention symposium

The San Carlos City Anti-Drug Abuse Council (SCCADAC) representatives continued their symposium on drug abuse and prevention at Quezon National High School, January 9, at the school’s covered court.

SCCADAC Facilitator Renbert de Leon and Pat Liza Delima of the Philippine National Police-San Carlos City oriented the 446 junior and senior high school students on the kinds and ill effects of drugs and salient provisions of R.A. 9165 or the Dangerous Drug Act of 2022.

One SCCADAC facilitator reminded students that illegal drugs can destroy people's dreams, families, and minds; encouraged students to avoid friends who influence them to use illegal drugs and instead prioritize their dreams and ambitions.

The SCCADAC has also conducted the same symposium to Don Carlos Ledesma National High School, Brgy. Buluangan on the same day, as well as in Iliranan Integrated School in Brgy. Codcod on Jan. 4, and Medina Integrated School on Jan. 3.

Quezon National High School OIC Mariza Villasor and Project Development Officers and Learners Formation Coordinators Cristy Apurado and Marilyn Escartin of the Department of Education also attended the symposium. (PR)