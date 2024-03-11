SC to join 2024 Real Madrid Foundation clinics world challenge

Beneficiaries of the Escuela Socio Deportiva Sining at Pag-asa (SIPA) Program in San Carlos City will be in Madrid, Spain for the 2024 Real Madrid Foundation Clinics World Challenge at Valdebebas Training Ground on March 24-29.

Fundacion Santiago Executive Director Chaco Molina and the 12-man football team, who will play in the Under 12 category paid courtesy to San Carlos City Mayor Renato Gustilo, today, March 11.

The team also includes SIPA Program Head Coach Jose Dennis Peñalosa, Football Coaches Jae Marie Abuan and Francis Roy Barcuma and San Carlos Development Board Executive Director Jose Miguel Valmayor.

The 2024 Real Madrid Foundation Clinics World Challenge is the third edition of the exciting tournament that gathers teams from around the world to demonstrate football’s most prominent winning methodology and Real Madrid Foundation values.

Molina said the Spanish Foundation, Real Madrid, was impressed by the quality the football players displayed, that’s why they want to showcase San Carlos City’s football brand in the Real Madrid Foundation Clinics World Challenge.

Aside from traveling and trying new food varieties, he said the participants would be exposed to various football styles when they competed with 24 teams from different countries there. He also said it is an opportunity for Sancaloseňo players to be recognized in Madrid.

Christian Paul Limpio, the 11-year-old football team captain was thankful for being on the list and said he was prepared for the event.

He also thanked his coaches and the people who made their travel possible.

Valmayor reminded the athletes that being in Madrid, Spain should not be their end goal, rather, the start of their bright football career. He also hoped they would continue to improve on and off the pitch.

He also thanked Mayor Gustilo and the sponsors for their support and free travel expenses. (PR)