SCC to regulate backyard poultry, livestock farming

A public hearing was held on the proposed ordinance regulating commercial and backyard poultry and livestock operations including gamefowl breeding in San Carlos City, January 23, at the SP Session Hall.

The proposed ordinance aimed at ensuring that all piggery, poultry and other livestock or animal farms, including commercial gamefowl raising businesses and activities in San Carlos City are compliant with all existing laws, rules & regulations issued by different pertinent government agencies, and protect public health and safety, focusing on minimizing or eliminating foul odors, fly & mosquito infestation, and water pollution among others.

Among the requirements include that piggery & poultry farms and other livestock, including commercial gamefowl shall not be within a 25-meter radius from the sources of ground and surface of drinking water; commercial piggery & poultry farms shall be at least 1,000 meters away from the built-up areas (residential, commercial, institutional, and industrial) while backyard poultry and piggery shall be at least 500 meters away from such built-up areas.

It was also stated that no piggery, poultry, animal livestock or gamefowl farming shall be constructed and operated in congested residential areas in Barangays 1 to 6, Rizal-Phases 1-8, Sancaville, Greenville Bato & Balas, Medina, San Juan-Sipaway in areas near bodies of water, relocation areas and flood prone areas.

Proposed penalty for violators for the first offense is a fine of P5,000; second offense is P5,000 and up and closure of the farm or any raising activity for the third offense.

The hearing was chaired by SP Chairperson on Health, Sanitation and Social Services Dr. Jose Carlos Villarante and was attended by SP Members Victoriana Cabili, Philip Gerard Maisog, Mark Cui, Armando Laguda Jr., San Carlos City Heritage Culture and Arts Council Focal Person Archilles Ponferrada, City Environment Management Officer Engr. Loreto Sanchez, former SP member Clint Mansueto, Medical Specialist II of San Carlos City Hospital Mary Genevieve Montaño, City Agriculture's Office, backyard raisers, and livestock farmers. (PR)