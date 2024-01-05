SCCH holds bloodletting, to conduct 53 major surgeries

Several individuals from the First District of Negros Occidental and neighboring local government units in Negros Oriental lined up for the bloodletting activity held at San Carlos City Hospital (SCCH), January 4.

SCCH Administrative Officer Charlene Pol Anlap said the activity is part of the surgical mission at the hospital on Jan. 8 to 12.

Most of the donors are relatives of the 53 beneficiaries of the major surgeries.

Anlap added that the blood extracted would be used during surgery if the patient needed a blood transfusion. She also encouraged residents of San Carlos City to donate blood so others can benefit and live.

The bloodletting activity was opened to regular clients who availed of blood from the city hospital and those who pledged to donate to the hospital. Blood donors underwent screening before blood extraction.

Among those who donated blood was 24-year-old first-time donor Kimjane Baylosis of Brgy. Bunga, Municipality of Don Salvador Benedicto.

She said she volunteered to give blood to help a relative who will undergo gallstone surgery during the Surgical Mission next week.

The bloodletting activity is in partnership with the Negros First Provincial Blood Center and the San Carlos City Health Office. (PR)