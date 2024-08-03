'Schedule issuance of senior citizen, PWD IDs'

The Bacolod City Council has approved a resolution requesting the Management Information Technology Computer Services (MITCS), through the City Mayor’s Office, to consider issuing senior citizen and persons with disabilities (PWD) identification cards on a scheduled basis in their respective barangays.

The resolution was authored by Councilor Jude Thaddeus Sayson, chairperson of the City Council’s committee on appropriations and finance.

Sayson said senior citizens and PWDs are vital members of the community who deserve equal access to services and benefits.

He said the issuance of identification cards for senior citizens and PWDs is essential for them to avail of various benefits and privileges provided by law.

“Many recipients of these ID cards reside in far-flung barangays, making it challenging for them to travel to central issuance locations,” he added.

Sayson noted that bringing the issuance process closer to the beneficiaries would greatly benefit senior citizens and PWDs by reducing their travel time, expenses, and physical discomfort.

“The MITCS, in coordination with the barangay officials, devise a schedule and system that ensures efficient and orderly issuance, taking into consideration the accessibility and convenience for the beneficiaries,” Sayson said./ MAP