Schedule of WVRAA games adjusted due to heat

Organizers of the Western Visayas Regional Athletic Association (WVRAA) meet have adjusted the playing schedules of outdoor sports competitions amid the high heat index forecasted in Negros Occidental.

WVRRA meet is set in the province from May 2 to 7 at the Panaad Park and Stadium, which is the main venue.

Ian Arnold Arnaiz, spokesperson of the Department of Education-Division of Negros Occidental, said for morning events, outdoor sports will start at 6 am to 9 am while outdoor sports in the afternoon will be played at 5 pm until 9 pm, Arnaiz said.

"There will be no outdoor games during the period in between the schedules," he pointed out.

He added that they see no problems with indoor venues for sports events as they are well-ventilated.

As to the problem of water, Arnaiz said that they have coordinated with the Bureau of Fire Protection which is committed to delivering water to the billeting centers.

A total of 4,75 athletes and officials are expected to participate in the upcoming regional meet, with about 30 sports events to be played.

Thirteen public schools in Bacolod City will host the different provincial delegations and technical officials.

These are Aklan which will be belitted at the Mabini Elementary School and Graciano Lopez Jaena Elementary School; Antique- Mansilingan Agro-Industrial High School; Capiz-Educational Training Center Schools I, II, and III; Guimaras-Bata Elementary Schools I and II; Iloilo-Andres Bonifacio Elementary Schools I and II; Negros Occidental-Negros Occidental High School and the technical officials at Rizal Elementary School and Bacolod Sped Center.

The annual sports event will be played in 21 separate playing venues both in Bacolod City and neighboring localities.

Four of the venues are outside Bacolod City while three will be played inside the malls in the city.

The farthest venue is San Carlos City which will host the elementary and secondary tennis matches.*