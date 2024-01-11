Schneider Electric steps up digitalizationdrive in PH manufacturing sector

Schneider Electric, the leader in energy management and digital automation, reaffirms its commitment this 2024 to help accelerate digital transformation in the local manufacturing sector.

Schneider Electric recently hosted Senator Sherwin “Win” Gatchalian, chairman of the Committee on Ways and Means, in its Cavite Smart Factory. Senator Win Gatchalian was given a tour of the company’s state-of-the art facility that is leading the way in smart manufacturing in the Philippines.

The factory showcases its innovative end-to-end manufacturing solutions that also leverages its own Ecostruxure™ technology. The company’s proprietary technology focuses on leveraging the Internet of Things (IoT) where organizations can integrate various assets, sensors and other things into an open IoT architecture and software platform.

Through this, businesses can achieve better agility, optimized asset performance management, energy efficiency and cybersecurity. Schneider Electric Smart Factories are recognized by the World Economic Forum for paving the way in transforming global manufacturing operations to becoming more efficient and productive through sustainable means.

“At Schneider Electric, we remain committed to bringing global solutions to support local industries and manufacturers. Our focus this year is to strengthen our partnerships and harness the power of digitalization and efficiency to build a more sustainable tomorrow for all,” shares Atty. Norman Roland Ocana III, Head of Government Affairs of Schneider Electric Philippines.

Additionally, Schneider Electric is strengthening its collaboration with PEZA to help deliver smart and sustainable solutions to the business sector.

This will help place the country at the forefront of industrial digitization and innovation.

Last November 2023, Schneider Electric and PEZA launched Go Ecozone, a series of forums that aims to educate PEZA-registered locators on the advantages of green economy.

Likewise, it also provides an avenue for the manufacturing sector to share insights and seek support from PEZA on their transformation goals.

“We will continue to collaborate with the government to deliver cutting-edge, sustainable solutions to power up industries and help boost the economy,” Ocana added. (PR)